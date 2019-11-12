Birthday milestone doubles as a farewell

THEY’VE fed hungry bellies for 12 years but the time has come to move on.

Chapple St business Paragon Food celebrated its 12th birthday on Tuesday but it’s likely to be the last for owners Ellis and Karen Bayliss, who have placed the business up for sale through Locations Estate Agents.

A new chapter awaits for the couple, who are eyeing a move closer to their adult children.

“We are also looking at what our next adventure will be – we’ve run the shop for 12 years now, but it’s time for a new path in life,” Mrs Bayliss said.

Tradies have had a feed from the popular takeaway, throughout the years since the Baylisses took over in 2007.

“The biggest thing for me, has been the growth of the business and the learning curve of taking on our first business,” Mrs Bayliss said.

“The second thing is the growth in Gladstone – first it was Rio Tinto stage 2 and then from there we went to Curtis Island.

“So we’ve certainly seen the growth in Gladstone and also the fall in Gladstone and have come out the other side still strong.”

Paragon Food owner Karen Bayliss celebrating the shop's 12th birthday on November 12.

Paragon Food, with the motto “Fast, Fresh Food”, fronts Chapple St and has a stream of regular customers during the morning and three food vans for on-site deliveries.

Fare includes fresh and toasted sandwiches, salads, deep fried food, wraps, cold drinks and coffee.

The mobile food vans are always busy.

“Our mobile food vans have their set runs during the day in order to get to the wider community and also catering,” Mrs Bayliss said.

“We go to specific places and then they can order … We have set run where each van goes to a particular shop or business.”

