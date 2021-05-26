Birdsville’s back: Races tickets now on sale

Central Queenslanders wanting to make the annual pilgrimage to the Melbourne Cup of the outback this year, can now book their spots.

Tickets to the 2021 Birdsville Races went on sale at 9am on Wednesday, May 26 - 12 months on from the disappointment of last year’s event being cancelled due to COVID.

Renowned as the Melbourne Cup of the outback, the 2021 Birdsville Races will be staged on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4, with tickets only available for purchase online.

“For the first time ever we won’t be selling tickets at the race track gates this September – anyone wanting to come to the event will need to pre-purchase their tickets online before they head out to Birdsville,” Birdsville Race Club vice-president Gary Brook said.

“It will help us with managing numbers and ensure we run a Covid-safe event.”

The bucket-list experience, now in its 139th year, attracts thousands of annual visitors to outback Queensland to enjoy the region’s yabby races, street parties and various other events that lead into the big Friday and Saturday race days at the iconic Birdsville race track.

Throughout the weekend of the Birdsville Races, 13 races will be contested.

Those who make the pilgrimage to Australia’s most remote town on the edge of the Simpson Desert are treated to a jam-packed weekend program of thoroughbred racing and outback entertainment.

The event also offers a stacked line-up of film and live music, cocktail parties and Fred Brophy’s famous travelling boxing troupe, the legendary fun of the Birdsville Hotel, the colour and character of Fashions on the Field, and the renowned camel pies of the Birdsville Bakery, which has reopened under new management, just to name a few.

The races will also continue its proud support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, hosting a 6km charity fun run to help fundraise for the vital service in the remote region.

Tickets to the 2021 Birdsville Races are available at www.birdsvilleraces.com.

Single day general admission starts at $39.80, and trackside hospitality options are also available for pre-purchase.

The OBE Pavilion trackside marquee tickets typically sell-out well ahead of the September race meet.

What: Birdsville Races.

Where: Birdsville, Queensland.

When: September 4 & 5, 2021.

Cost: Tickets start from $39.80.

