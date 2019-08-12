Birds flock to QAL from across globe

FLY IN, FLY OUT: Shore birds from across the world continue to return to QAL nesting grounds.

DESPITE Queensland Alumina Limited being an operational area, shore birds from across the world continue to fly in to the nesting grounds at the tidal area behind the refinery.

According to Gladstone 2018 bird count data provided by QAL, there were 34 different species counted at the QAL site.

At a recent bird count, volunteers discovered a species of migratory bird with a flag combination fitted to Torinoumi in Japan.

QAL environmental specialist Alison Green said this same species and flag combination was recorded at the same location in December 2017.

"We will never know if it is the same bird, but it's a really good indication that the birds are having a safe migratory path all the way from the northern hemisphere and that they deem QAL a favoured spot to return to nest,” Ms Green said.

Health, safety and environment manager Trent Scherer said QAL's tidal areas have provided a "preferred habitat” for the birds for a long time.

"The area provides the perfect combination of a roosting area using QAL's land, with a feeding ground in the adjacent mudflats,” Mr Scherer said.

"It is an operational area, however we are very conscious that this has become a favoured habitat and a nesting spot for these birds,” he said.