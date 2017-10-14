Bird field guide: a labour of love

SIGHT UNSEEN: Alex and Ted Wnorowski say if you're looking for birds, find a spot which is at the edge of two habitats and preferably near water.

SIGHT UNSEEN: Alex and Ted Wnorowski say if you're looking for birds, find a spot which is at the edge of two habitats and preferably near water. Julia Bartrim

THEY quit their Sydney based jobs and moved to Gladstone to pursue their passion.

Polish-born couple Ted and Alex Wnorowski love Australia's birds, and are working on a comprehensive guide book to the best birdwatching spots across Queensland.

"It was a huge step, (quitting work) it wasn't a decision taken lightly, we try to live as frugally as possible,” Alex said.

Now they get to travel, often to remote places on 4WD tracks, where they find and record numerous bird species.

Their most recent trip, from Townsville to Bamaga, on the tip of Cape York, saw them abandon their caravan at Laura and camp out in national parks all the way up the peninsular

"This is the mecca for birdwatchers,” Ted said. "It is the most productive bird area in Australia”

The couple are constantly on the lookout for birding 'hot spots'- places where a large number of different species congregate.

They have been collecting material for years and say their book will "take you by the hand and lead you to the best bird watching places”.

They have already self-published their first bird guide for NSW and ACT, a massive 500 page effort, especially given Alex takes all the bird photos herself.

"I wish I could just nail the birds to the tree,” she says with a laugh.

"Because they are fidgety they do not stay in one place for very long. Even if they do stay, they still move their heads.”

"I assure you, they know you are watching them and they do it on purpose or they sit just behind a little leaf and you cannot see their head.”

Despite the frustrations, the couple obviously enjoy their work which allows them to use their extensive knowledge of birds.

"I will always go birdwatching, it doesn't matter if I'm writing or not writing a book,” Ted said.

The couple will start their next trip in Mount Isa in the coming months.

But Ted and Alex say you don't have to go far to find beautiful species of birds.

He recommends a local haunt - Police Creek. "Even if it looks ugly, the birds don't mind,” he said.