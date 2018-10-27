Bird count swoops on Tannum students

LOOK AROUND: Assistant principal Meredith Grove, wildlife carer Jodi Jones and St Francis pupils watch for birds .

WATCHING majestic birds of prey swoop down on its quarry to snare it with great precision gave St Francis school student Willem Sorensen an appreciation for these avian wonders.

Willem participated in the school's Aussie Backyard Bird Count during National Bird Week and gained a healthy respect for birds.

"I love birds and the way they attack their prey," Willem said.

"I have enjoyed taking part in this bird count and seen about 12 different species so far."

Students had binoculars, note pad and pen to search and record a variety of species they saw flying around the back of the school oval bushland.

Assistant principal Meredith Grove said it was encouraging to see the students help with observing and recording the bird life around the school grounds.

"This is the fifth time we have taken part in the national collection of data and play our small part of observing the unique biodiversity we have around here," Ms Grove said.

Gladstone wildlife carer Jodi Jones assisted with the identification of the birds and said it was a fantastic idea for the students to be part of a national citizen science program.

"All up we counted 13 species and 32 individual birds ranging from wood ducks, sea eagles, plovers, with a good range of diversity," Ms Jones said.

Aussie Bird Count week finishes tomorrow and bird spotting can still be registered at www.aussiebirdcount.org.au.

One of the aims of the week is to have a national count of two million birds in seven days.