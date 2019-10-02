Bipartisan support for Gladstone water dividends deal

The 2019 Our Priceless Past exhibition was launched at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday 22 August. PICTURED: Gladstone Mayor, Matt Burnett

DIVIDENDS from Gladstone Area Water Board will continue to flow to local government if the LNP wins the next state election.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said he was pleased to know there was bipartisan support to ensure the dividends "which belong to our community remain in our community".

In 2017 Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk returned the dividends and tax equivalent payments to the council.

Cr Burnett said this followed years of fighting the Liberal National former government, "who robbed our community of these dividends".

In a letter from Dale Last, LNP's spokesman for Northern Queensland, to Cr Burnett he confirmed that if elected, the LNP would continue to return the dividends to the council.

"I acknowledge the benefits of returning these dividends to the Gladstone community and the resultant benefits this funding provides to the provision of water and sewerage infrastructure," he said.