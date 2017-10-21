Biorefinery desperate to get 'off the grid' with $1.5m power bill

A YARWUN biorefinery is investing in ways to generate all its own electricity to save the company $1.5 million and employ more people.

Northern Oil Refinery managing director Tim Rose said the site, which turns tyres into diesel, needed to cut costs and think innovatively to continue doing business amid high power prices.

The company is investing in ways to be self-sufficient in energy, with the ultimate goal to be "completely off the grid”.

Mr Rose, who describes himself as a "positive” businessman, wants to generate enough biodiesel to pump through a generator to create enough electricity to power the refinery.

"It's one of those things where yes, it's impacting us now, it's painful,” he said.

"Sometimes you think is the long term game worth the pain?

"If I was to put a positive spin on it, and I always try to think positive ... we're trying to generate our own power and provide our own fuel for power ... we're having to innovate,” he said.

He said since the refinery was officially launched in 2014 its power bill had risen by 10% to $1.5 million a year.

Mr Rose said they managed to cut costs enough to keep their around 40 employees, but worried what would happen if the refinery's power bill continued to rise.

"It hasn't impact employee numbers yet ... but we would have put more people on had the prices been lower,” he said.

"We're asking more from our current employees, so the work load does go up.”

Asked if he could see an "affordable and reliable” electricity market in Australia, Mr Rose said he thought the Federal Government's new measures as part of the National Energy Guarantee were a step in the right direction.

The plan includes a requirement for energy companies to produce electricity from dispatchable sources, including coal.

Mr Rose went into business in Queensland with the understanding electricity prices were higher than New South Wales.

In comparison, their more energy-intensive Wagga Wagga facility, Southern Oil has an annual power bill of about $750,000.

"It's like any household, if you're struggling you don't go out and buy the BMW, you go and buy the Hyundai,” he said.

Northern and Southern Oil's electricity expenses were discussed in Australian Parliament this week when member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd asked Small Business Minister Michael McCormack why affordable and reliable power was important for small businesses.

Mr McCormack said the bio-refinery company's $140,000 electricity price rise per year was the equivalent of two jobs at the plant.