23°
News

Biofuels plant could be 10 times bigger with double the number of jobs

Chris Lees | 1st Jun 2017 5:11 PM
FUTURE FUEL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Oil's Tim Rose at the official opening of the biofuels pilot plant.
FUTURE FUEL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Oil's Tim Rose at the official opening of the biofuels pilot plant. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"THE petrol station of the US Navy.”

This could be the prospect for Gladstone in the future after Australia's first biofuels pilot plant, was officially opened at Yarwun yesterday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The plant converts waste products like tyres, macadamia husks, sugar cane and green waste into biofuel.

Ms Palaszczuk said having signed the only memorandum of understanding with the US Navy for their green fleet, Queensland and Gladstone "were on the cusp” of creating a billion dollar industry.

Southern Oil and J.J. Richards and Sons is behind the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant.

Southern Oil managing director Tim Rose said the green fleet initiative was exciting for the business.

"They've got a brief to convert half of their naval fleet fuel use to green sources,” he said.

"Obviously they do a lot of sailing over this part of the world, and there's nothing available to them, so this is a great opportunity for them.

"It's really a great confluence of events to bring this to fruition.”

Mr Rose said they had been in discussions with Qantas and Virgin about supplying them with biofuel.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett said this was a "game-changer”. "We're more than happy to be the petrol station or fuel station for the US Navy, any navy for that matter, our own navy of course,” he said.

The plant currently employs about 40 people but this could sky-rocket in future.

At the moment, the facility is just a pilot plant, but Mr Rose said if everything went well, it could be expanded to a commercial facility within three years.

"This (the pilot plant) is really to proof up the commercials for us... once we've proven the commercials then we'll go to big scale,” he said.

"The refinery that we plan to build here will be at least 200 million litres a year (of biofuel), this one is about 20. We plan to go at least 10 times the size; it's probably going to be bigger than that again.”

Mr Rose said the decision to expand could be made within 12-18 months, and construction on a proper refinery would take 18 months.

Jobs continues to be a major issue locally, and Mr Rose said if everything went to plan, job numbers would at least double with a commercial plant.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said anything could happen in the biofuels space in Gladstone. "We have a wonderful area here, the Gladstone Industrial Estate, we can taken any business,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  biofuel gladstone jobs

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Subway shops 'expected' to stay open

BREAKING: Subway shops 'expected' to stay open

Subway has provided a short response to employees' growing concerns

'Matter of time' before new idea for old LNG site

NEXT: 'LNG Limited's LNG Plant site at Fisherman's Landing could be use d for other projects

Silver lining to LNG project being scrapped

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

Jury of 12 confronted with images of Gladstone man's tattooed penis

CQUni eager to reconnect with lost alumni

COOL CATS: One of the early graduation photos from CQUniversity's archive. CQUni would love to hear from someone who might know the name of the pictured graduate.

Flood of nostalgia sparks search for lost alumni in Gladstone region

Local Partners

CQUni eager to reconnect with lost alumni

Flood of nostalgia sparks search for lost CQUni alumni in the Gladstone region

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Illy, the Australian hip hop artist is coming to Gladstone

The platinum-selling Australian hip hop artist Illy has announced he is coming to Gladstone in September.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

The Eagles show will rock your weekend

BLAST FROM PAST: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is heading to Gladstone on Saturday to perform.

'Really good': the iconic rock show coming here this weekend

Golden Guitar winner coming to a backyard near you

QUIRKY CONCERTS: Golden Guitar winning musician Fanny Lumsden will be performing at Hayley Marsten's house this weekend.

'Really relaxed': the up close concerts changing music industry

PERFECT ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN IMMEDIATE RESULT

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

NATURE AT YOUR BACK DOOR!

88 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

A surprise awaits you when you enter this home. Enter through the front door and up 6 steps to the one level living. With polished timber flooring throughout...

LARGE HIGH SET HOME

20 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $160,000

This two storey home with a small deck of the top floor is new to the market and has a lot of potential. No need to worry about external paint as this home has...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

MUST SELL.... RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 AUCTION

The seller's instructions are clear... This property must sell at Auction, if not prior! The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned on a MASSIVE...

Calling investors and first home buyers!!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $279,999

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 Price On...

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone’s most stunning harbour views...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 Price On...

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone’s most stunning harbour views...

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!