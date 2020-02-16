Biofuel summit for Gladstone

The event will explore emissions challenges in the global shipping industry.

Global experts and industry leaders will be in Gladstone in February for the Bio Based Aviation and Marine Fuels summit.

The event will explore topics including financing the new bioenergy industry, emissions challenges in the global shipping industry and the role of renewable fuels in the aviation industry.

Guests will hear from airlines, fuel producers and investors on how a local industry would create jobs, enhance fuel security, reduce emissions and build stronger regional economies.

Sustainable bio based fuels are a vital part in helping aviation and shipping reach emission reduction targets.

The summit is a partnership between Bioenergy Australia, the Queensland Government, Life Sciences Qld and Gladstone Regional Council.

It will be held at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on February 27.