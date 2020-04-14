Menu
REMAX Gold's Barb Sawtell started a takeaway bingo to help promote local businesses
BINGO! Fun game promotes local businesses

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
BINGO usually involves a sheet of numbers but this game’s cards are full of local restaurants and cafes.

Takeaway bingo, launched by Remax Gold sales representative Barb Sawtell, encourages people to support restaurants and cafes still operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone’s been struggling with the reductions in what you can and can’t so,” Ms Sawtell said.

“There are a lot of places still open that people aren’t aware of so it was something fun to put out there and share with everyone.”

After positive feedback from the first card, Ms Sawtell released a second and said a third was on its way for food trucks and stores.

An example of the takeaway bingo card
“A lot of businesses are struggling and while they’re trying to keep their doors open given the strict restrictions … it’s hard to do that plus promote yourself so this was another way to remind people there are still businesses open,” she said.

And there could be a reward for those who complete the card.

“If someone can give me 24 receipts on a card, they’ll definitely get a prize because it’s something worth celebrating that people are out there supporting business,” she said.

There’s also been a positive response from businesses, she said, and Dicey’s even donated a voucher as a prize.

