‘Binds people together’: Anzac Day plan to unite

There will be solidarity among friends, neighbours and strangers as the Gladstone region embraces an Anzac Day like no other.

Gladstone RSL sub branch president Harry Tattersall has heard of people taking flyers around their streets to spread the word about a plan to light up the dawn from the district's driveways.

The coronavirus pandemic means no exceptions to mass gatherings, so RSL Queensland is encouraging people to join in spirit and remember those who served their country.

At 6am on Saturday a full service including The Ode, The Last Post, a minute's silence, Reveille and the National Anthem can be streamed from the RSL Qld website.

With enough people outside at dawn following the same sequence, MP Glenn Butcher said it would be a special morning on one of the most significant days on the Australian calendar.

He'll be streaming a service to Facebook from 6am, playing The Last Post and giving an Anzac address.

"I've had plenty of my neighbours and other people around Gladstone tell me they'll be doing the same," he said of the plan to gather in driveways with a light or candle.

"I think it might actually be something that binds people together," he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett will broadcast his official address from the council's Facebook page at 11am today. He's encouraging residents to wake up early, stay at home and stand in the driveway, on the deck or balcony with a torch or candle.

Mr Tattersall plans to lay a wreath at the Gladstone cenotaph where he'll recite The Ode, stand for a minute of silence and play The Last Post.

For those at home, he said to treat the individual Dawn Services as a time of remembrance and respect for those who didn't come back, served their country, and continue to serve.

He said many veterans were disappointed Anzac Day traditions would not go ahead as normal, but accepted the changes. And there are some traditions that can be kept up at home.

The gunfire breakfast is typically served with coffee or milk with rum. Mr Tattersall said the origin went back to World War One at the Western Front when soldiers were about to go into battle.