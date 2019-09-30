Bindi shares sneak peek of wedding dress

It looks like the wedding preparations are well and truly under way for Bindi Irwin.

The 21-year-old, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell in July, has shared a sneak peek of her wedding dress on Instagram.

The photo showed Bindi in a bridal shop posing with her engagement ring on display. A snippet of her dress sleeve could be seen, with the animal conservationist's gown of choice featuring a lace long-sleeve.

"I said yes to the dress," Bindi captioned the photo, with her fiance Chandler quick to compliment her in the photo's comments section.

"You're going to be so beautiful," he wrote.

Bindi's followers agreed, writing in the comments she was going to be a "lovely bride" and her choice was "simply gorgeous".

Bindi became engaged to Chandler on her 21st birthday, sharing photos from the happy moment on Instagram.

The couple are now in full planning mode, according to Robert. Picture: Instagram

Chandler, a professional wakeboarder, popped the question at Australia Zoo. Earlier that day Bindi had celebrated her birthday there with a public party alongside her mother Terri and brother Robert.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. - Now let's get married already!"

Bindi and Chandler, a professional wakeboarder from the US, met in 2013 when she gave the American and his family a tour of Australia Zoo.

Bindi and her younger brother Bob are the children of animal conservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin, who died from a stingray barb in 2006 when Bindi was just eight years old.

After an incredibly happy day of wedding planning, beautiful @BindiIrwin surprised me with a gorgeous bouquet. I love you so much, Bindi! pic.twitter.com/iko0ZAYGw3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 9, 2019

Since getting engaged Bindi has wasted no time getting stuck into getting ready for her big day and has revealed her brother will walk her down the aisle.

Earlier this month Terri shared a bouquet of flowers on Twitter that her daughter had surprised her with after a day of wedding planning.

In an interview with Access Hollywood last week Robert said his sister was in "planning mode" complete with "colour-coded binders".

"Saving the world and planning a wedding," Bindi joked. "It's tough! (But) it's a healthy balance."