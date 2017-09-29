Bindaree volunteers raise $2.5 million in 20 years

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Betty and Andrew Bannerman have been running the Bindaree garage sale for 10 years.

AS community organisations all over the country struggle to raise much needed dollars in a competitive fundraising world, one group appears to have struck gold.

Friends of Bindaree have good reason to celebrate after raising a whopping $2.5million through their garage sales over teh past 20 years.

The 45 volunteers give two days each week to collect, sort, and price donated items from the Boyne-Tannum community.

President Andrew Bannerman, with his wife and group secretary Betty have been running the sales for ten years.

"When we took over, we were raising $135,000-$140,000 a year and just last year it was up to $275,000 so it's slowly increasing every year," Mr Bannerman said.

"We sell just about anything. It's amazing what people do take.

"Some stuff that you think is rubbish goes out the door."

The biggest seller by far is clothes, raising $2000-$3000 a week, with furniture, bric-a-brac and toys not far behind.

Everything is donated from the community at Boyne-Tannum and with more donations than it's possible to sell, excess is sent to Africa.

"I'd like to thank the community for their donations, because without them, we wouldn't exist," Mr Bannerman said.

"We wouldn't be able to raise money to make things better at the home (Bindaree Lodge).

"The satisfaction of seeing when you have a good day and you make a fair bit of money, you know you're doing something right."

"But we come home buggered after it."