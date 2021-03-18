Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jessica Therese Hywood pleaded guilty in a Biloela Magistrates Court to drug driving on Wednesday.
Jessica Therese Hywood pleaded guilty in a Biloela Magistrates Court to drug driving on Wednesday.
Crime

Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biloela woman has been warned by a magistrate regarding the potential make-up of the drugs she could be dabbling in.

Jessica Therese Hywood, 26, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Shaun James read the facts of Hywood’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On November 5 last year, at 2.30pm, Biloela police patrolling Barrett St intercepted a green Mercedes sedan and identified Hywood as the driver.

Hywood submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was detained for further testing.

When questioned, Hywood said she had no emergent reason for driving and had not consumed any drugs recently.

A certificate was issued by police and handed to Hywood which showed the presence of methamphetamine.

She was issued a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court as a result.

Ms Beckinsale said Hywood had to take care regarding the contents of any drugs she consumed in the future.

“You might want to be wary of what you are doing, something could have been laced with it (meth),” she said.

Hywood said she was not involved with the group who facilitated her drug use anymore.

Ms Beckinsale fined Hywood $350 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

drug driving biloela drug driving charges gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        Premium Content CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        News Cannabis medicines for epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and chronic pain.

        DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        News Dedicated gymnastic hall, refurbished gym and band room … count us in!

        How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        Premium Content How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        News The new system breaks down barriers for tradies, security guards, architects and...

        LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        Premium Content LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        News Doctors plea for people to stop flooding medical centres with calls to get...