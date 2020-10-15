Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a street brawl at Biloela. File photo.
Police were called to a street brawl at Biloela. File photo.
News

Biloela trio in street brawl front court

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE relatives from the same household faced Biloela Magistrates Court this morning, each charged with public nuisance.

Jesse John Douglas Carter, Tyson Allan John Carter and Javarn Roy Doyle, all 19, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the trio was involved in a fight on a local residential street about 3.20pm on September 29.

The court heard police arrived on scene and interviewed those involved, about ten in total, and made arrests based on the evidence of witnesses and those in the fight.

The three men were arrested and released on bail, with them all citing it was an unfair fight between two groups that had started an altercation.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said the young men needed to find a new way of settling differences.

“You can’t just brawl in the street and expect to get away with it, you all need to learn a better way around it,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

The three men were each fined $200 and no convictions were recorded.

biloela fight biloela magistrates court public nuisance charge
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Callum fufills dream to hold AFL Premiership Cup

        Premium Content Callum fufills dream to hold AFL Premiership Cup

        News “It felt very momentous, it’s something I definitely won’t forget,” Callum Hope, 14.

        Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

        Premium Content Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

        Crime Georgia May Henderson pleaded guilty to the charge.

        UPDATE: Baby in hospital with face injuries after dog attack

        Premium Content UPDATE: Baby in hospital with face injuries after dog attack

        News UPDATE: The boy was taken to hospital from Mt Larcom this afternoon.

        Premier’s $2m pledge during Gladstone visit

        Premium Content Premier’s $2m pledge during Gladstone visit

        News A local high school would get a massive funding commitment for a hydrogen skills...