Biloela trio in street brawl front court

Police were called to a street brawl at Biloela. File photo.

THREE relatives from the same household faced Biloela Magistrates Court this morning, each charged with public nuisance.

Jesse John Douglas Carter, Tyson Allan John Carter and Javarn Roy Doyle, all 19, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the trio was involved in a fight on a local residential street about 3.20pm on September 29.

The court heard police arrived on scene and interviewed those involved, about ten in total, and made arrests based on the evidence of witnesses and those in the fight.

The three men were arrested and released on bail, with them all citing it was an unfair fight between two groups that had started an altercation.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said the young men needed to find a new way of settling differences.

“You can’t just brawl in the street and expect to get away with it, you all need to learn a better way around it,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

The three men were each fined $200 and no convictions were recorded.