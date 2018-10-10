Menu
TWISTED MESS: Darren Ward took photos of the train that derailed at Dakenba on Saturday night.
News

Biloela train wreck being investigated

10th Oct 2018 5:30 PM

AN ACCIDENT that saw seven loaded train wagons derail at Dakenba near Biloela is still being investigated.

The coal train reported to have derailed seven wagons on a track near Jambin Dakenba Rd and Shepardson Rd, on the Moura system at about 8pm on Saturday night.

Early reports stated that two drivers were present in the upright locomotive, which had derailed with the wagons.

 

Darren shared these photos of the train which derailed at Dakenba on Saturday night. Photos taken on Sunday.
Queensland Ambulance Services attended the scene with no injuries reported or transportation needed.

Freight operator Aurizon could not confirm why the train derailed.

It said the seven wagons that derailed had been removed from the track.

Services resumed at a restricted speed on one of the tracks on Monday night.

"The cause of the incident is being investigated," an Aurizon spokesperson said.

