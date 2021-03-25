Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Biloela woman faced the local Magistrates Court last week after stealing from a popular supermarket which she was formerly employed at. PHOTO: Generic.
A Biloela woman faced the local Magistrates Court last week after stealing from a popular supermarket which she was formerly employed at. PHOTO: Generic.
Crime

Biloela supermarket thief busted by former colleagues

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biloela woman was immediately recognised by staff members of the grocery store she stole from because she was a former employee, a court has heard.

Pamela Ruby Norman, 35, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Norman’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

Norman entered the Woolworths at Biloela Square Shopping Centre on February 23 about 11.15am.

The court heard Norman took a trolley and walked around the store, filling it with goods like mixers, taco kits and assorted lollies.

Staff observed Norman, a former employee at Woolworths Biloela, exit the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police were contacted and staff provided them with Norman’s full name and CCTV footage of her offending.

The following day Norman attended Biloela Police Station and participated in an interview where she made full admissions to stealing.

Norman stated she had returned to her unit after a holiday and found she had no food.

She concluded by saying she could not return most of what she had stolen because she had eaten a large portion of it.

Ms Beckinsale referenced Norman’s appalling criminal history which included stints of probation for fraud and stealing offences.

Norman was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court:

Bilo binge lands Calliope man in Gladstone court

Biloela meth addict in court on six charges

Speedster thanks magistrate for minimum penalty

biloela magistrates court biloela stealing gladstonecourt stealing offence
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s gas industry to lead nation’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content Gladstone’s gas industry to lead nation’s COVID recovery

        News “The oil and gas sector could provide a $350 billion boost to the economy and more than 220,000 jobs,” Andrew McConville.

        Community groups that will get $139k in grants

        Premium Content Community groups that will get $139k in grants

        News Five community groups from the Gladstone region will share in more than $139,000 in...

        Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        Premium Content Teenager taken to hospital after reported electric shock

        News The teenager reportedly suffered an electric shock while using equipment.

        Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Premium Content Vodka-drink drive means court for Gladstone woman

        Crime The woman told police she “only” had two cans of premixed vodka.