Biloela supermarket thief busted by former colleagues

A Biloela woman faced the local Magistrates Court last week after stealing from a popular supermarket which she was formerly employed at. PHOTO: Generic.

A Biloela woman was immediately recognised by staff members of the grocery store she stole from because she was a former employee, a court has heard.

Pamela Ruby Norman, 35, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Norman’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

Norman entered the Woolworths at Biloela Square Shopping Centre on February 23 about 11.15am.

The court heard Norman took a trolley and walked around the store, filling it with goods like mixers, taco kits and assorted lollies.

Staff observed Norman, a former employee at Woolworths Biloela, exit the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Police were contacted and staff provided them with Norman’s full name and CCTV footage of her offending.

The following day Norman attended Biloela Police Station and participated in an interview where she made full admissions to stealing.

Norman stated she had returned to her unit after a holiday and found she had no food.

She concluded by saying she could not return most of what she had stolen because she had eaten a large portion of it.

Ms Beckinsale referenced Norman’s appalling criminal history which included stints of probation for fraud and stealing offences.

Norman was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

