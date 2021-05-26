Biloela students excel in resources sector workshop

Thirty Biloela students took part in a STEM workshop hosted by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy on Wednesday.

The QMEA, the school engagement arm of the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), equipped Year 10 students from Redeemer Lutheran College and Biloela State High School with the skills needed for a rewarding career in the resources sector.

Supported by sponsor Batchfire Callide, the hands-on activities enabled students to explore the intricacies of starting a mine, mining coal and rehabilitating a mine site within financial and time constraints.

QRC Skills, Education and Diversity director Katrina-Lee Jones said the workshop helped students understand the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in the resources sector and identified career pathways.

Redeemer Lutheran College principal Eureka Coetzee said the workshops equipped students to pursue STEM.

“We know these workshops help encourage students to continue to pursue STEM subjects into Years 11 and 12, so that they are equipped to take on further education and training for resources careers,” she said.

The QMEA is Australia’s largest and most successful industry-led education and skills training initiative and seeks to broaden student and teacher knowledge of VET and STEM career opportunities in the resources sector.