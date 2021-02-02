Biloela netball association recognised on Australia Day

President Shari Hancox (left) with other members of the Biloela Netball Association and Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier.

President Shari Hancox (left) with other members of the Biloela Netball Association and Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier.

A Banana Shire sporting stalwart said she was proud of her Association after it won the “community group or team award” at the Australia Day ceremony.

Shari Hancox, president and life member of the Biloela Netball Association accepted the award from Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier on January 26.

Mrs Hancox said she knew the committee had worked very hard over the past two years.

“They have reinvigorated and reformed the association and I think this is the well deserved recognition for the hard work they have been putting in,” she said.



Mrs Hancox said 2021 was looking exciting for the association.

“At the moment, as things return to normal after the COVID-19 interruption, we are looking at running our normal fixture competition,” she said.

“Our numbers look at this stage to be increasing, which is exciting, and we have also been selected to run a Net Set Go program by Netball Australia.

“That program is one that targets our younger athletes ten and under, encouraging them into the sport of netball.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

Mrs Hancox said she was incredibly grateful to the nominee that put the association’s name forward for the award.

“We understand that they are a member who has enjoyed being a part of the association for a number of years,” she said.

More Gladstone sports stories:

– GET INVOLVED: Brisbane Heat to host Gladstone cricket party

– REPLAYS: All the action of the Basketball Qld State Champs

– Brisbane to Gladstone back on with new major sponsor