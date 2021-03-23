Biloela meth addict in court on six charges

A Biloela man whose lawyer described him as having a “heavy reliance on methamphetamine”, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

The man, 26, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to numerous charges including two breaches of bail conditions and two contraventions of domestic violence orders.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

The most serious of the man’s offending occurred on December 18 last year, when he contravened a domestic violence order.

The defendant attended the aggrieved’s address and was inside for approximately 10 minutes before a verbal argument erupted.

The defendant called the aggrieved offensive names and she became fearful, locking the defendant out of the house as a result.

The defendant took exception to being locked out by the aggrieved and shoulder barged the door in an attempt to gain re-entry.

As a result of his attempts to gain re-entry to the house by force, the defendant was found to have blood and swelling on his shoulder when police arrived.

When questioned by police a short time later, the defendant stated he thought he was invited over to the house in order to go Christmas shopping with the aggrieved.

In court, the man’s solicitor said his client had been a very heavy user of methamphetamine for many years and Ms Beckinsale offered the man a word of advice.

“You have to dissociate from anyone who uses drugs or commits offences,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale sentenced the man to three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for a year, with convictions recorded.

