Close-up of a young man's hand with a knife, a big blade. Arrogance and violence among young people. Shallow depth of focus.
News

Biloela man ‘forgot’ he was carrying knife during night out

Jacobbe Mcbride
19th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN claimed he forgot he had a knife in his pocket while on a night out with friends, a court has heard.

Asa Beaney pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last Wednesday to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard the 29-year-old was riding a bike with his friend when they were intercepted by police on State Farm Road, at 1.10am, on June 24.

Police searched Beaney and found a Winchester folding knife.

Beaney told police he had put the knife in his pocket and forgotten about it.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Beaney had no similar offences on his criminal record.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale questioned Beaney as to why he was in possession of the knife.

“You understand that you can’t carry knives?” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

Beaney explained to Ms Beckinsale that he was working on a farm and supporting two kids and his ex-wife.

“Very unfortunate, but I take full responsibility for it,” Beaney said.

He was fined $200 and the knife was forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.

asa beaney biloela magistrates court crime gladstonecourt
Gladstone Observer

