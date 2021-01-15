Biloela man blames meds after caught stealing

A man who stole a phone from a Biloela supermarket blamed medication he was on at the time for his crime.

James Maxwell Venner, 53, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of stealing.

Senior Constable Pete Rumford read the facts of Venner’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On December 2, police were made aware that a mobile phone had been stolen from a local supermarket in Biloela.

At 6.30pm the same day, Biloela police spoke to the supermarket’s management and reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, which placed Venner on scene as the perpetrator.

Hours earlier, the victim was using the self-serve checkout at the store and accidentally left her phone at the register.

At 7.30pm, police attended Venner’s residence where the responding officers described him as groggy after being woken from a prescription medication-induced sleep.

“The defendant admitted he kept the phone he located, threw the SIM card away and made no effort to hand in the phone,” Mr Rumford said.

“The defendant stated the phone was not used in any way and he was happy to hand the phone back to the owner.”

Ms Beckinsale said at 53 years of age, it was very odd for a man like Venner to be fronting court for the first time in decades.

“I was intrigued by it, had a look at it and was probably affected by the prescription medication I was taking,” Venner said.

“I was going to take the phone into the police station the next day.

“When the police arrived my partner was running around doing everything, I told my partner to butt out of it because they are here for me.”

Ms Beckinsale said phones these days could be worth thousands of dollars and she convicted and fined Venner $300.