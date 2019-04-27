Biloela kindy fun run with a 'unique twist'

THAT DAM RUN: Parents and kids planning to be part of Biloela's first major running event in June 2019.

THAT DAM RUN: Parents and kids planning to be part of Biloela's first major running event in June 2019. Contributed

A FUNDRAISER for one of Biloela's kindergartens will establish the town's first major running event in June, opening the Callide Dam wall to the public for the day.

Registrations for That Dam Run are yet to open, but participants are already lining up from as far as the Sunshine Coast for the June 16 event.

"We wanted to showcase some iconic landmarks that are unique to Bilo, and we thought the dam would be an ideal place to hold that," organiser Megan Watterson said.

The Callide Dam wall is usually restricted to pedestrians, but SunWater is allowing the run to take place across the wall - two kilometres each way, Mrs Watterson said.

"We're aiming for it to be a drawcard to bring visitors to town as well as local competitors."

Four running events from 2km to 15km are on offer at the family-friendly event, as is a face painting stall, jumping castle, coffee and food carts.

Runners will each get a wrist or ankle band with a microchip to time their run.

"You'll be kitted up with a chip on the day to record your time, and then you'll be able to compare that against the field," Mrs Watterson said.

"We'll also then be able to award place-getters for the event."

Ebony Nancarrow, Megan Watterston, Stephanie Rideout and Emma Peake at Callide Dam where they are planning Biloela's first major running event, That Dam Run, in June 2019. Contributed

Sponsors are coming on board, and some local small businesses have even contacted organisers wanting to be part of it, Mrs Watterson said.

"It's excellent the town is rallying behind it," Mrs Watterson said.

Banana Shire Council had been very supportive, she said, agreeing to close roads and allow use of the public park at Lake Callide.

Mrs Watterson and fellow organiser and mate Ebony Nancarrow both have young children who attend Biloela Kindy, and are both keen runners.

The not-for-profit kindergarten relies on annual fundraising drives, which are usually community events, but this year the pair decided to 'up the ante' and establish Biloela's first running festival.

"We've both been involved in triathlons and running events, and we've always wanted one for Bilo but no-one's ever done it," Mrs Watterson said.

"So we were kind of like, 'no-one's going to do it, we'd better do it ourselves'."

With the popularity of parkruns and obstacle events like Tough Mudder and Spartan Race, the event could build to become a good earner for the kindy, she said.

Biloela Kindy teacher Michelle Gallagher said funds raised would go toward a renovation of the kindy's 30-year-old sandpit.

"Hopefully, depending on how this running event goes, it could be our one fundraising event for the year. We'll see how it goes."

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said it was terrific to see community members and industry working together to bring life to That Dam Run.

"Sporting pursuits play a major part in the social fabric of our communities and large events like this always draw people to our Shire," Cr Ferrier said.

"This will not only provide a financial boost to local businesses, but will help to showcase the wonderful facilities that we have at Lake Callide."

He congratulated SunWater for providing public access to the dam wall, which he said "gives this event a unique twist" and thanked volunteers "who dreamed up this idea".

Find That Dam Run on Facebook, where a link to the registration website will be posted within the next week.