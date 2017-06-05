Biloela friends escape London attack

TERROR ATTACK: Police officers on Borough High Street as police deal with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

JORDAN Waldock and Amanda McFarlane are counting their lucky stars after closely missing the terrorist stabbings and attacks in the London Bridge area on Sunday.

The Central Queenslanders, from Biloela, left for their overseas holiday last Thursday, making their first stop in London.

The friends were on a river cruise in the affected area a few hours before the shooting began.

"It's definitely hard to believe that something like that would happen, especially when there were so many tourists there in the day,” Jordan said.

"I woke up to heaps of messages asking if I was okay and then I checked Facebook for the news to see what had happened.”

Jordan and Amanda were lucky to be safe in their hotel.

"I didn't really know what to think. We see it on TV all the time and now it was happening so close and in an area I was at hours earlier,” Jordan said.

"Other people staying in my hotel said they heard all the sirens going off when it happened. I have someone on my Contiki tour that was two bridges away when it happened and they came out from looking at Big Ben and there was sirens and police everywhere.”

Jordan Waldock and Amanda McFarlane were just 4km away from the London attacks. Contributed

Jordan and Amanda have left London to continue the rest of their journey.

Only two weeks ago, a suicide bomber caused an explosion near the Manchester Arena where US singer Ariana Grande had just finished a concert, killing 22 people and injuring 116.

With their flights and holiday plans already booked, Jordan said the terror attacks hadn't caused them to consider changing their travel plans.

"(I) tried not to think about it and just enjoy myself,” Jordan said.