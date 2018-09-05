Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
News

Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Unlawful': Vessel charged workers to join ship

    'Unlawful': Vessel charged workers to join ship

    News A Chinese-owned vessel docked at Gladstone's Auckland Point Wharf has been accused of "gross misconduct" by the Maritime Union of Australia.

    Clinton residents fed up with school's pick-up mayhem

    Clinton residents fed up with school's pick-up mayhem

    News Clinton resident Spencer Thomas has had enough

    • 5th Sep 2018 6:06 AM
    Amazing property: Quirky bus house up for sale

    Amazing property: Quirky bus house up for sale

    Property COULD this be one of the funkiest properties in Queensland?

    • 5th Sep 2018 6:20 AM
    Gladstone Regional Council CEO Roslyn Baker resigns

    Gladstone Regional Council CEO Roslyn Baker resigns

    News Roslyn Baker has left the organisation to be closer to family.

    Local Partners