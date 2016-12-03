Family scoop bargain $160K 'holiday home' in Gladstone

IT WAS advertised as "renovate or demolish".

But for a Biloela mum and her family an Ann St Queenslader on an acre block was the perfect cheap buy for a weekender getaway home.

Tracey Irvine fell in love with the classic house and its pastel kitchen, and at $160,000 it was the ideal buy for a weekender and a minor renovation project.

"Talking about the bottom of the market there's so many people who say it's a bit risky but really you're not paying that much money for a house," she said.

"We have friends who have invested (in Gladstone) before and said it goes in cycles, it'll come back up.

"A friend of mine said if you don't buy it I'll hop on a plane and buy it myself."

Ms Irvine said the two bedroom home was completely different to their modern house in Biloela.

The mum of three said the family tried to visit Gladstone at least once a month.

"We always go to the Gladstone Yacht Club and my youngest son loves going to the marina, he goes fishing all day," Ms Irvine said.

"There's something for all of us when we come to Gladstone, we really like the feel of the CBD with the nice restaurants and cafes ... It's something we don't really have at Biloela."

"When you're in a country town it's nice to be able to get out, spend a weekend away."