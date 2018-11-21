Biloela cyclists ride 21,000km closer to a cure for cancer

CYCLISTS from Biloela have been awarded for raising $66,000 for cancer research over the past year.

Team Biloela started cycling for charity organisation Tour de Cure about seven years ago, and have raised nearly $400,000 since.

Current members Rod Muston, Donna Muston, Ed Godwell, Don Morris and Di Morris had their efforts recognised, receiving the 2018 Individual Community Fundraising Award at the Tour de Cure Awards held Thursday night in Sydney.

Don Morris said it was "a bit of a buzz” to bring home the award and thanked the Biloela community for its support.

"We've been lucky enough, we've won it a couple times before,” Mr Morris said.

"We're the catalyst for it happening I suppose, but without the community behind us its quite difficult.

"We've got an amazing network of community people that support us including Gladstone and Rockhampton.”

Mr Morris said while there were plenty of individual cyclists, Team Biloela was the only community group in Queensland to have fundraised for the cause on such a large scale.

"It's really just recognition of the work that we put in and of course the fundraising we did for cancer research, education and support,” Mr Morris said.

"We actually fundraise off the side of the main group so we do our own thing.

"Our fundraising (is) all based around a particular ride, this year it was from Winton to Darwin, about 21,000km ... it was a finale for the year.”

Mr Morris said while Team Biloela focused on "riding and keeping happy and fit” the force of the local community propelled its success.

"(There's) a really true community spirit,” Mr Morris said

"Obviously Biloela is a fairly small community of about 6,000 people.

"I think it's just the support that we get from everybody and getting people involved.

"We had a gala dinner which basically focussed on local produce, where the local producers provided the food, I think from that we raised about $24,000 and that included auctions and various things.

"We also did a 24 hour bike ride ... we raised about $16,000 there.”

He said the team was also thankful to the roughly 15 other cyclists who participated at some point over the past seven years.

According to the Tour de Cure website, 70.3 per cent of all money to the charity goes towards funding cancer projects.

By 2020, the organisation hopes to have raised $60million for the cause.