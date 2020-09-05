Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

A TWO-vehicle crash in the Banana Shire region is expected to create traffic delays for commuters today.

Emergency service crews were called to the intersection of Gladstone and State Farm Roads in Biloela at 10.40am this morning following reports of a collision at the scene.

Paramedics attended the scene within minutes of the triple-0 call being made, with three people able to free themselves from their vehicles.

Two women refused any assistance from Queensland Ambulance Service officers while a 29-year-old woman is being assessed for minor abrasions to her leg.