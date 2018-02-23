Biloela couple selected for Baton Relay

TEAM EFFORT: Di and Don Morris have been selected as Queen's Baton Bearers for Gladstone.

A HUSBAND and wife team from Biloela say they are proud to have been selected to run the Commonwealth Games' Queen's Baton in Gladstone.

Chosen as baton bearers one and two, Di and Don Morris were delighted to both be selected for the honour after receiving individual nominations.

The couple, who have been involved in community events and fundraising during their 35-year tenure in the region, said it serves as recognition to all those who've supported them.

"We represent not just what we've done, but what our community has supported us in with the many things we've done ," Di said.

"It's very special because in the beginning, we didn't know whether both of us would get in.

"We both knew we had been nominated ... so when we got the double up, it was pretty special.

"When we found out we were number one and two it was even more special."

Both Di and Don have been involved significantly in their local community, where they have lived since 1980.

Their dedication to raising money for charity and being involved in community events is highlighted by their involvement in the cycling event, Tour De Cure.

The couple have raised over $300,000 for cancer charities through the cycling event.

"It's a cycling medium that fundraises for cancer research, support and education, and in one of the early years it actually went through Gladstone," Don said.

"We spent many years in business and I think why you're in business is to become involved in a lot of community organisations and events.

"Both of us are lucky enough to have reasonable health, and we're in a financial position that we can give our time and our energy to some of these things to make them work."

In addition, Di's role as a nurse has seen her help establish a major medical centre in Biloela in 2011, while Don has been involved in a program called Sailability which assists persons with a disability.

Di will carry the baton first before handing it to husband Don who will run down Goondoon Street, where his grandparents used to own a business, as well as their home.

Don said the family connection to Gladstone, along with receiving the baton from his wife, makes the occasion extra special.

He also said the honour of carrying the baton was a great finishing touch for their work.

"Gladstone has always been a second home to us and we've still got a family house at South End," he said.

"Di and I are proud of what we've achieved in life and being recognised in a very small way is something that's a nice little touch at the end of it all."

The Queen's Baton Relay makes its way to Gladstone on March 24.