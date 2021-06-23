Biloela-based health service receives almost $20k grant

QCF chair former Court of Appeal president Margaret McMurdo AC and CEO Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business Tyler Mitchelson

QCF chair former Court of Appeal president Margaret McMurdo AC and CEO Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business Tyler Mitchelson

Biloela-based Central Queensland Rural Health will received a grant worth nearly $20,000 after Anglo American renewed its founding sponsorship with the Queensland Community Foundation.

The $110 million charitable trust has been renewed for the next three years to support the QCF provide community grants across the state.

CEO of Anglo American’s Metallurgical Coal business Tyler Mitchelson said the company was pleased to have renewed its longstanding support for QCF and their annual Philanthropy Awards.

“A key part of our Sustainable Mining Plan is supporting thriving communities and through their outstanding grants and social investment programs,” Mr Mitchelson said.

“The QCF is helping to build better social outcomes across Queensland, including in the Central Queensland communities where our operations are based.

“We’re pleased to continue to play a part in QCF’s story and to sponsor the 2021 Community Award Category.”



QCF will provide a General Fund grant of $19,400 to support Central Queensland Rural Health redevelop their website, which is anticipated to improve client accessibility.

QCF Chair and former president of the Court of Appeal Margaret McMurdo AC said Anglo American was an important part of QCF’s history and the naming rights sponsor of QCF 2021 Community Philanthropist of the Year Awards.

“Anglo American was a founding sponsor of QCF for our first 16 years and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to celebrate and inspire philanthropy in Queensland,” she said.



In 2021 QCF will distribute more than $1.5 million to Queensland charities, bringing the collective total distribution to over $30 million for charitable purposes since 1997.

The 11th Annual QCF Philanthropist of the Year Award finalists and winners will be announced on Friday September 10 at a gala event at Brisbane City Hall.

Originally published as Biloela-based health service receives almost $20k grant