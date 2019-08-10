Biloela baker busted after buying bulk bags of buds

FOUR months after giving up his life of crime, Benjamin Charles Webb's past misdeeds caught up with him when the police came knocking.

A police operation had discovered evidence of the 35-year-old Biloela baking assistant's active role within a Victoria-based cannabis trafficking syndicate, headed by his abusive former step-father, a court heard yesterday.

Dressed in a suit with his family members looking on, Webb sat behind the glass of the Rockhampton District Court unsure whether he would be going to jail after pleading guilty to trafficking a dangerous drug (cannabis), drug possession, using a thing in the commission of a crime (scales, mobile phone, clip-seal bags) and possession of a drug utensil (pipe).

Legal officer Lily Jones said while Webb had no previous criminal history, she was seeking to have him jailed for the serious crime which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.

Defence barrister Tom Polley described his client's troubled childhood where his alcoholic step-father beat his family members until the step-father and his mother separated when he was aged 11.

Despite the abuse, Webb remained in contact with his step-father. He later became embroiled his step-father's illegal activities. Webb would buy pounds of cannabis for $3400 and through a third party, sell them off as $350 ounces, splitting the profits which were estimated to be about $4000.

It was through phone intercepts that police became aware of Webb's trafficking role in the operation. When they confronted him about it, months after he had quit, Webb made full admissions implicating himself between May and November of 2017.

Mr Polley said Webb and his long-term partner's relationship, in which they had three children together, ended in May.

His partner, who was based in Hervey Bay, was battling cancer and looking after two of their children while Webb cared for the special needs of their autistic son.

Judge Michael Burnett noted Webb's early plea, co-operation with police, self implication, lack of criminal history, glowing employment references and career advancement, cessation of drug use (backed by test results), his unprompted severing of ties with the syndicate and important caring role for his son as reasons not to send him to jail.

Mr Burnett said it was "serious offending wantonly participating in the trafficking of cannabis" but he said there was "little to be achieved" by imprisoning him.

Webb was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, wholly suspended with strict parole supervisions, including drug testing, for two-and-a-half years to prevent him from regressing.