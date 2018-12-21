UPDATE: Family facing deportation after appeal dismissed

Nades and Priya settled in Biloela in 2012 and 2013 and have two daughters together Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1.

11:15AM: A JUDGE has dismissed an appeal a Biloela family's case was not handled correctly when they were seeking asylum.

Lawyer Kajaliny Ranjith appeared on behalf of asylum seeking family, Tamil couple Priya, Nades and their two daughters Kopika, 3 and Tharunicaa, 1 in the Federal Court at Victoria this morning.

The family was forced into detention in March after Border Force raided their home a day after Priya's bridging visa expired and have spent the past nine months there.

In June, lawyers for the family sought an injunction to halt the family's deportation after Border Force issued removal notices to the family one day after a Federal Circuit Court decision.

Ms Ranjith previously told media they had an arguable case with claims the Tamil family's bid for protection was not handled correctly in August last year.

However today Judge John Middleton dismissed the appeal, finding no errors in how the matters were determined by the Department of Home Affairs.

Judge Middleton made an order that the department be "restrained from removing the appellants from Australia before 4:00pm on February, 1 2019".

Ms Ranjith told The Observer the family had one option left.

"They can appeal the decision in the higher court and engage another lawyer," she said.

"But they must do this before February 1, or they will be deported."

Ms Ranjith said if the family did not appeal the decision they would be extradited to Sri Lanka.

"I was hoping to get them through but, it's the law and there's nothing we can do about it," she said.

Ms Ranjith rang the family and informed them of the verdict.

"They were expecting it, sort of. I think they are just fed up with the whole process, they have been in detention for nearly a year now."

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson told The Observer in June that years of comprehensive assessment by the Department, tribunals and courts found that the family consistently did not meet Australia's protection obligations.

EARLIER: THE fate of a Biloela asylum seeker family's future in Australia will be decided by a Federal Court Judge before midday.

Tamil couple Priya, Nades and their two daughters Kopika, 3 and Tharunicaa, 1 were forced into detention in March after Border Force raided their home a day after Priya's bridging visa expired.

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Biloela girls Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades. Tamil Refugee Council

In June, lawyers for the family sought an injunction to halt the family's deportation after Border Force issued removal notices to the family one day after a Federal Circuit Court decision.

The family has spent the last nine and a half months in a Melbourne detention centre.

The family's plea to remain in Australia will be reconsidered today, heard by Federal Court Judge John Middleton.

Judge Middleton will consider lawyer Kajaliny Ranjith's argument the family's case was not handled correctly when they were seeking asylum.

Biloela resident and family friend Angela Fredericks said that even a favourable decision could see the family detained for many more months as Priya's plea for protection is re-considered by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

"Kopika and Tharunicaa are Australian born and bred. They should be flying home to Biloela for Christmas," Ms Fredericks said.

"But there is every chance Border Force could try to force them to a war-torn country they have never known."

A change.org petition calling on Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to return the family to Biloela has attracted over 140,000 signatures.

"Mr Dutton had the power to end this family's ordeal on day one and he still has that power now," Ms Fredericks said.

"Please, Mr Dutton: listen to the 140,000 Australians that are standing with these two little Queenslanders and their loving mum and dad. Bring them home to Biloela."

Queensland Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett threw his support behind the family and attended a Tamil feast at St Gabriel's Anglican Church in August, held to thank the community for their campaigning and to raise funds for legal aid and a billboard to put pressure on Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.

Mr Dutton could halt deportation proceedings.

