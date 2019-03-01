'Bilo' boy Owen owing faith to his Gladstone coaches

BIG IMPROVER: Biloela-based Owen Gardiner will be one of the key players for Gladstone in this weekend's CDC. Here, Owen defends Rockhampton's Lleyton Muggeridge in CDC number two in Rocky in which Gladstone went undefeated 4-0.

BIG IMPROVER: Biloela-based Owen Gardiner will be one of the key players for Gladstone in this weekend's CDC. Here, Owen defends Rockhampton's Lleyton Muggeridge in CDC number two in Rocky in which Gladstone went undefeated 4-0. Nick Kossatch

BASKETBALL: Biloela-based Owen Gardiner is proving to be one of Gladstone's best young guns and he hopes to continue his good form from the second Central District Carnival last month in Rockhampton.

Owen, 14, stepped up for Gladstone in the first two competitions in Bundaberg and Rockhampton and his team takes on Rockhampton in the third and final CDC today at 10am.

Owen goes to Gladstone three times a week and he played some pivotal roles in the penultimate CDC.

"I travel to Gladstone for training on Wednesdays and Fridays and game days on Thursdays," he said.

"My dad (Tom) got me into basketball and I really enjoy playing it.

The centre said his representative coach has been demanding, and all for good reason, and the scores on the board have been positive.

"The team trained really hard in the lead-up to the tournament and our coach, Ray Cooper, has pushed us hard to get us to where we are," Owen said.

He only started to play in the Gladstone competition last year, but has been around basketball most of his life.

Next year he wants to try out for the Gladstone under-18 team and aim for the Queensland representative team.

"I want to keep progressing with my basketball and maybe even play for the Port City Power when I get older," Owen said.

It will be CDC number one for Gladstone's under-14 boys' and girls' teams. Boys' coach Ash Wilmot likes what he has seen at training.

"Training has been encouraging and there has been some real improvement in the short space of time we have been together," he said.

"The focus has been on learning to space the court out and look for opportunities to score when they present themselves."

SCHEDULE



U16B



Today: Glad v Rocky 10am; Glad v Bundy 4pm



Tmw: Glad v Bundy 9.30am; Glad v Rocky 3.30pm



U16G



Today: Glad v Bundy 8.30am; Glad v Rocky 2.30pm



Tmw: Glad v Gympie 8am; Glad v Bundy 12.30pm



U14B



Today: Glad v Rocky 8.30am; Glad v Maryborough 1pm



Tmw: Glad v Bundy 11am; Glad v Hervey Bay 2pm



U14G



Today: Glad v Rocky 2 11.30am; Glad v Rocky 1 2.30pm



Tmw: Glad v Rocky 2 11am; Glad v Bundy 2pm

