Cody Leonard Guymer pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Magistrate Bevan Manthey on Monday.
Crime

Bilo binge lands Calliope man in Gladstone court

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A Calliope man who headed west for a drinking session landed himself in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a drink driving charge.

Cody Leonard Guymer, 20, pleaded guilty to driving over the general but not middle alcohol limit on Monday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo said police observed a vehicle pull over on Stirrat St, Calliope, on March 5, about 11.15pm, and stopped behind it.

Police spoke with the driver who identified himself as Guymer who smelt strongly of alcohol.

Guymer told police he had travelled from Biloela where he had consumed two whiskey and dry cans along with three cans of rum and coke.

Guymer had blood-alcohol content reading of .065.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey convicted and fined Guymer $400 and suspended him from driving for one month.

