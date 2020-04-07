Billy Slater picks his all-time Maroons team

Billy Slater found room for long-time teammates Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis in his all-time Maroons side.

Billy Slater found room for long-time teammates Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis in his all-time Maroons side.

Maroons legend Billy Slater has named his all-time Queensland Origin team and couldn't find a place for fellow commentator Paul Vautin

Other notable omissions were Kevin Walters, Justin Hodges, Gene Miles and Slater himself.

"He might have to be the coach," Slater said of Vautin's absence on Nine Radio.

"I feel extremely disloyal to some of my favourite Queensland Origin players. I just can't find a spot for everyone."

The halves positions were the most challenging for Slater, who decided to shift Wally Lewis to lock to get Johnathan Thurston in the starting side.

"You could name another side that could rival it," Slater said.

"There's some great players. I went through every single player and honestly changed (a lot).

"How do you fit Kevin Walters, Allan Langer, Johnathan Thurston, Wally Lewis and Cooper Cronk into two positions?"

On his own omission Slater joked that he "had a shoulder injury" and therefore missed the cut.

Slater opted for Darren Lockyer in the No.1 jersey, with Wendell Sailor and Lote Tuqiri on the wings.

Michael Croker was a shock starter in the back row.

Greg Inglis and Mal Meninga were named as centres, while Thurston partnered Allan Langer in the halves.

Former teammate at club, state and international level Cameron Smith was named the hooker, while fellow longtime teammate Cooper Cronk had to settle for a spot on the bench.

Arthur Beetson partnered Petero Civoniceva in the front row, while Michael Croker was a shock starter alongside Gorden Tallis in the back row.

Shane Webcke, Carl Webb and Sam Thaiday rounded out the bench alongside Cronk.

SLATER'S ALL-TIME MAROONS:

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Greg Inglis

4. Mal Meninga

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Johnathan Thurston

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Michael Crocker

13. Wally Lewis

14. Cooper Cronk

15. Shane Webcke

16. Carl Webb

17. Sam Thaiday.

Originally published as Billy Slater picked his all-time Maroons team. He felt 'extremely disloyal'