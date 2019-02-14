Menu
Billy Myers in action Contributed GLA110219BILLY
Motor Sports

Billy karts and hoops for a rising star

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Feb 2019 1:11 PM
MOTORSPORT: It's been a big couple of days for Billy Myers.

Firstly he was selected in Gladstone's under-14 representative basketball team and secondly he's about to get behind the wheel in his James Courtney Kart in two days.

Billy will race in the Australian Kart Titles in Ipswich from Friday to Sunday as part of the City Karts Gladstone team.

It's not a matter of just entering. You have to earn it and that's what the 12-year-old has done in a sport that has been his passion since he was age 7.

"I qualified third out of 53 in the shakedown meeting for this event,” Billy said of the lead-up event held also in Ipswich.

There's every reason for Billy to feel confident because he's the current Central Queensland champion. But he's not taking anything for granted in the prestigious Ipswich event that will field 74 other racers in the first round of these Australian Titles. He explained the format.

"You just have to qualify and then it's three heat races to determine final starting position and then it's a dead man final,” Billy said.

He hopes to get the same adrenaline rush as he did down south.

"My highest speed is 108km/h and I did it at the Gold Coast Race of Stars,” Billy said.

The youngster said his father Anthony had been a big influence.

"Dad and I want to focus on concentrating and to be fast and he coaches me and I've been working on my braking,” Billy said.

Blayke Wagner is also in the City Karts team and Billy said he would drive at a fair clip.

"He will race in the elite class - KZ - which is a six-speed gearbox class where you see standing starts and hitting speeds of up to 150km/h,” he said.

Billy is also friends with V8 Supercar champ James Courtney, who drives for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team.

"I'm good mates with JC and I sell his brand karts for Queensland and he also comes to the track and supports his drivers,” Billy said.

There are five rounds of the Australian Titles.

