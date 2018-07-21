Bill's big plans involve carpark fix

FRUSTRATED: Lookout Cafe owner Bill Fawzi says there's not enough parking in front of his business, especially when cruise ships visit.

FRUSTRATED: Lookout Cafe owner Bill Fawzi says there's not enough parking in front of his business, especially when cruise ships visit. Matt Taylor GLA190718BILL

BILL Fawzi has seen plenty of changes since he moved to Gladstone 38 years ago but there's some improvements he'd like to see in order to make Gladstone greater.

"My heart is in the town - I've been living here since 1980 and I've seen it in boom and bust,” he said.

The Egyptian-born businessman wants tourism to thrive in the region but believes more can be done to keep tourists in town, especially when cruise ships visit.

Mr Fawzi has owned the Lookout Cafe at Auckland Hill for five years. Prior to that he owned a pizza shop on Tooloola St for 25 years.

However as much as he supports an influx of cruise ship tourists to the Port City, it's also had an adverse effect on his business due to a lack of parking for customers.

When the Pacific Eden arrived on Thursday morning there wasn't a spare car space to be seen in front of the Lookout Cafe.

"I only had about two tables in the morning because everyone wants to see the ship dock in and all the carparks around the area were full of people waiting,” he said.

"It does affect the business dramatically ... my morning was poor because of that.”

Not only would Mr Fawzi like to see further carparks, he'd also like to see attractions such as rock climbing and an aquarium.

"Something like this would bring money to town and is better than the idea of having a (floating) pool,” he said.

The Observer understands restaurant The Dock at East Shores has also had issues with parking on cruise days.

Both carparks adjacent to The Dock are on land owned by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Gladstone Regional Council was unable to provide a response regarding Auckland Hill before the time of publication yesterday.