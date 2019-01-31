Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Black Group purchased 318 Taylor St, Wilsonton.
The Black Group purchased 318 Taylor St, Wilsonton.
Business

Massive surge in Toowoomba industrial property demand

by Chris Herde
31st Jan 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURGE in industrial activity boosted by major infrastructure projects has sparked a wave of property deals and leasing inquiries in Queensland's largest inland city.

LJ Hooker Commercial's Markus Eames said the Wellcamp Airport and the Toowoomba Bypass, which is due to open by the middle of this year, were just two of the projects that have given the city's industrial market a shot in the arm.

"We're seeing a lot more industrial land being developed. Also, our industrial leasing inquiry for facilities of 2000sq m and over has picked up and we've had a number of significant sales," he said.

"Interestingly there has been a jump in manufacturing inquiry, then transport and agriculture. Mining is also still around."

Late last year Mr Eames struck two industrial deals with a northern NSW investor paying $4.1 million for warehouse at 179 Stephen St, Harristown, and automotive company the Black Group paid $3.85 million for a vacant property at 318 Taylor St, Wilsonton.

 

An investor paid $4.1 million for the QTEQ leased 179 Stephen St, Harristown.
An investor paid $4.1 million for the QTEQ leased 179 Stephen St, Harristown.

The Harristown property is about 3km from the Toowoomba CBD and features a building area of 2404sq m on a 8855sq m site.

The tenant, geo-resources services technology company QTEQ, has a new five-year term and options until 2033. Mr Eames said the deal realised a yield of 8.79 per cent

The Taylor St property features a building area of 2786sq m on a 2.04ha site. It has a 4.9 tonne gantry cranes, ample three phase power outlets, high clearance industrial roller doors, spray booth, wash down bay and more. It was previously occupied by the David Evans Group.

business industrial infrastructure property toowoomba

Top Stories

    'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    premium_icon 'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    News "We are from Gladstone and it's our family business. My husband and my kids, we are all pretty heartbroken.”

    Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    premium_icon Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    News Visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    News The project will deliver an enhanced facility for boaties.

    Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    premium_icon Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    News 'There's such a huge fan base for his music.'