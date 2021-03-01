Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney areas.

Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney areas.

Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney areas.

On Monday, the Home to Bilo campaign launched billboards in the Prime Minister’s electorate and other Liberal electorates ahead of the third anniversary the family have been held in immigration detention after they were removed from Biloela.

The billboards feature photos of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Kopika and Tharnicaa Tamil, who have been held in immigration detention since 2018.

The billboard’s message reads “Please Prime Minister. You can bring these girls home to Biloela. #HomeToBilo.”

Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney areas.

The billboards will appear at sites on Princes Highway in Blakehurst, North Sydney and Brisbane and were funded by donations from Australians, via crowd-funding campaigns from friends and family.

Home to Bilo also launched a new crowd-funding campaign in the hope of keeping the billboards running near Mr Morrison’s electorate.

On Friday, a dawn vigil will be held in Biloela at 5am, the precise time the family’s home was raided by Australian Border Force.

Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney areas.

Dusk vigils will also take place in towns across Australia and Christmas Island.

Family friend Angela Fredericks will lead the dawn vigil.

“Hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of Australians have now heard the story of Priya, Nades, and their little girls,” Ms Federicks said.

“So many have opened their hearts to this family, helping us make this billboard happen. “Now, we just need one man to open his heart and show some compassion.”

Ms Federicks said Mr Morrison always had the power to intervene.

“We hope our pleas reach him this time.”

Click here for the Home to Bilo crowdfunder.

Cick here for the Dawn to Dusk Vigils events.