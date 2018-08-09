Billboard highlights beauty of the beach

EYE CATCHING: The new billboard 700m south of the Tannum Sands Rd turn off.

EYE CATCHING: The new billboard 700m south of the Tannum Sands Rd turn off. Mike Richards GLA080818BBRD

BRUCE Hwy motorists will know exactly where to find Tannum Sands Beach after the unveiling of a new billboard south of Benaraby.

The 6x3-metre billboard is located 700m south of Tannum Sands Rd and offers a timely reminder that the beach is only a five-minute drive from Queensland's main highway.

The billboard came about after Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association launched a photography competition in a bid to put Tannum Sands Beach on the map, especially after it was named Queensland's Cleanest Beach 2018 in June.

The billboard was unveiled on Monday and features a drone picture taken by Gladstone resident Matt Cann, who won the photo competition ahead of more than 100 other entries.

Billboard company JAM Outdoor was responsible for taking Mr Cann's image and transforming it onto a canvas.

"We've got a graphic artist who does her magic with the art provided," JAM sales manager Alana Kenzler said.

"She gets instruction from the client, makes up the design, once the design is improved it's sent on to a printer to get a skin printed.

"The skin is a thick vinyl material and it's able to be put up on a billboard.

"The higher resolution the photo is the better."

BTABC president Kahn Goodluck previously said the region was missing out on potential tourists by not highlighting it had the closest beach to the highway between Brisbane and Carmila.