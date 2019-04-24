Shorten coal stance could burn Labor seats

BILL Shorten is refusing to sign a CFMMEU pledge in support of coal mining that several of his candidates in must-win Queensland seats have lent their names to.

Visiting the marginal seat of Flynn in Adani heartland yesterday, the federal Opposition Leader once again brushed off questions about his support for the megamine that could create thousands of jobs. It comes after several of his candidates in regional Queensland seats signed a pledge in support of more coal mining in the region.

"On the pledge, I'm not going to sign it," Mr Shorten said.

"But you can deduce from that nothing other than I'm not going to sign a pledge.

"Resources projects have to stack up scientifically and they have to stack up without requiring taxpayer money. "But I for one am happy if I've got local candidates who are backing the strong views of their community."

Mr Shorten again confirmed he had no plan to review several approvals for the mine ticked off by the Federal Government just days before the election.

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole and Flynn candidate Zac Beers are among those who have signed the pledge in recent days.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Labor’s candidate for Flynn Zac Beers in Gladstone. Picture: Kym Smith

But Labor's Dawson candidate, Belinda Hassan, made a dash to a waiting car when reporters started asking her about Adani at a media event in the electorate yesterday. Labor's campaign was quick to play down the hurried departure, insisting she had answered questions from local reporters earlier.

Adani will today launch a full-throttle counter-attack against former Greens leader Bob Brown and the #StopAdani convoy, which will arrive in central Queensland.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the company's "Know the Facts" campaign would counter the "lies, insults and hysteria" touted over the past week by anti-coal activists.

"As we have always said, everyone has the right to voice their opinion but the past week has seen extremist green activists insult the tens of thousands of Australians who make up our coal mining industry, likening them to drug dealers and Nazis during the holocaust," he said.

Mr Shorten will spend today in the ultra-marginal electorate of Herbert, where Clive Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP) is now polling at 14 per cent.

He said yesterday he would not be distracted by Mr Palmer, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison refusing to rule out a preference deal with UAP.