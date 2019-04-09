Bill Shorten seeks truce in election campaigning

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has revealed he wrote to the Prime Minister to ask for a truce in election campaigning over the Easter and Anzac day holidays, should the election fall across those dates.

Visiting Gladstone today, Mr Shorten said he sent the letter to the Prime Minister this morning, asking him to give the nation a break from their "big political machinery" over the commemorative periods.

"When he calls the election in the next four days, the election period will fall across a couple of fundamentally important days," he said.

"Anzac Day is a sacred day in Australia and Good Friday is a very important day of religious observation.

"I'm proposing on the Good Friday and on Anzac Day we have a truce, we don't subject the people of Australia to our political ads and overt campaigning.

"Why don't we give people two days off in the election? I think that will do the nation a world of good."

Scott Morrison has been contacted for comment.