Bill Shorten in Gladstone to talk jobs

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone on Wednesday talking jobs with local businesses and community leaders.

While in Gladstone the Australian Labor Party leader will visit the Northern Oil Refinery and Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant.

Mr Shorten said politics was about listening and learning from people.

"Finding out what will make a positive difference in their lives means not all the answers are in Canberra,” he said.

"That's why I'm in Gladstone this week to hear from locals about how Labor can help with issues that matter to them.”

Mr Shorten said Queensland was on the doorstep of one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

"We need to invest in communities like Gladstone to ensure locals have the support and infrastructure they need to get ahead,” he said.

"For places like Gladstone, jobs are vital.”