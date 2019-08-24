Bill seeks new Outlook

FINAL ORDERS: The Outlook Cafe owner Bill Fawzi is selling the popular Gladstone cafe.

FINAL ORDERS: The Outlook Cafe owner Bill Fawzi is selling the popular Gladstone cafe. Jessica Perkins

AFTER serving the Gladstone community for 30 years, Bill Fawzi has decided to sell The Outlook Cafe at Auckland Point lookout and step away from full-time work.

Mr Fawzi said he bought the business five years ago after the previous owners closed the doors.

"I could see the opportunity, I could see the views and I thought it could be successful,” Mr Fawzi said.

Since taking over The Outlook Cafe, Mr Fawzi said the business had been successful.

Prior to owning The Outlook Cafe, Mr Fawzi owned Amici's Pizza and Pasta restaurant for 25 years.

He said he enjoyed a challenge and would consider picking up less strenuous work with less responsibility after a much-needed break.

"After 30 years working seven days a week, the wear has finally taken over my body,” Mr Fawzi said.

"I've been working like this since I was 30 years old.”

Mr Fawzi said his priority had always been giving good service to his customers.

"I do care for my customers,” he said.

"I know if I give good service, the customer will come back.”

Mr Fawzi said he would continue to visit the cafe and if he got along with the new owner, he would happily step in to help if ever needed.

"If somebody is ambitious, they can make money out of it and if they are willing to work hard,” Mr Fawzi said.

"They have to have their heart in the right place.”

Mr Fawzi leases the building from Gladstone Regional Council.