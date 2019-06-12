Bill Cullen quits Capras for Easts Tigers in blow for club

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bill Cullen has played his final game for the CQ Capras.

Former Calliope Rooster Cullen played 54 games for the battling club and played his final game in the Capras' 48-12 loss against Devils in round 11.

Cullen joins the club's 2019 marquee signing and 143-game NRL veteran Matt Wright, who is off to England to join the Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred League 1.

The Tigers wasted no time acquiring the services of Cullen, announcing on their Facebook page that Cullen had signed until the end of season 2020.

Capras CEO Peter White said the club would never "hold anyone back" and it was just a coincidence that the two releases came at the same time.

He said the departure of Wright and Cullen would open the door for more local talent to make the step up to ISC level.

"We had Shaun Ezzy play his first game for the club last week and Josh Johnston is back again," White said.

"We're building towards next year already."

- with Pam McKay