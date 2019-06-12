Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UK CALLS: Capras' Bill Cullen.
UK CALLS: Capras' Bill Cullen. Allan Reinikka ROK160319acapras3
Rugby League

Bill Cullen quits Capras for Easts Tigers in blow for club

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jun 2019 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bill Cullen has played his final game for the CQ Capras.

Former Calliope Rooster Cullen played 54 games for the battling club and played his final game in the Capras' 48-12 loss against Devils in round 11.

Cullen joins the club's 2019 marquee signing and 143-game NRL veteran Matt Wright, who is off to England to join the Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred League 1.

The Tigers wasted no time acquiring the services of Cullen, announcing on their Facebook page that Cullen had signed until the end of season 2020.

Capras CEO Peter White said the club would never "hold anyone back" and it was just a coincidence that the two releases came at the same time.

He said the departure of Wright and Cullen would open the door for more local talent to make the step up to ISC level.

"We had Shaun Ezzy play his first game for the club last week and Josh Johnston is back again," White said.

"We're building towards next year already."

- with Pam McKay

More Stories

capras; rugby league; sport easts tigers news fox league nrl2019
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    premium_icon REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    Rugby League Welcome to the replay of Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High and St Brendan’s kicking off from 10.15am. WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE >>

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.