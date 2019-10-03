Bikini photo that cost woman job

A marketing company has reportedly shut down its social media and disabled its website after facing brutal backlash for "shaming" a female job applicant for sharing a bikini photo on her social media.

Emily Clow, a 24-year-old from Texas, in the US, applied for an internship at a company called Kickass Masterminds, The Sun reports. In response to her application, the company reportedly took a screenshot of a picture from Clow's Instagram page and used it in their own Instagram Story, calling her out for the "unprofessional" content.

The photo shows Emily, in a swimming pool, wearing a bikini with the caption, "Gotta cool off somehow".

When Emily saw the post on the company's social media channels she shared it on Twitter and it quickly went viral.

She then shared a screenshot that was reportedly taken from Kickass Mastermind's Instagram Story that showed Emily's bikini picture along with a caption allegedly shaming her for the photo.

i was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. they claimed it made me an “unprofessional.” they screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out.



i am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner. — Emily Clow (@emilyeclow) October 1, 2019

"PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): Do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it," the caption allegedly read. "I am looking for a professional marketer - not a bikini model.

"Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favours in finding a professional job," the caption continued.

The Kickass Masterminds Twitter page appears to no longer be active, and their Instagram page is currently set to private. Their website appears to have been disabled, too.

Meanwhile, Emily's story was shared by a popular Twitter account, where it received more than 50,000 likes within a few hours.

Not surprisingly, many social media users showed support for Emily, with one user commenting, "Wow guess it's a lot to ask to be able to wear swimwear AND be employed. what a world."

"Absolutely baffled how anyone working in social media content could have thought that was a good idea?" another user added.

Many agreed there was nothing unprofessional about her photo, with one reply questioning, "I don't even get this ridiculously stupid post by them and why they would care to this level. Last I knew, harmless socialising wasn't unprofessional behaviour."

