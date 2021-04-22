Bikini-model realtor snared in alleged bikie’s steroid bust

A glamorous real estate agent at one of Gold Coast's most exclusive firms, who also owns her own brow bar and manages swimwear label Aroha Swimwear, has been caught up in a massive steroid bust involving her musclebound alleged bikie boyfriend.

Upper Coomera woman Katie-Lee Bourke, 33, and Helensvale man Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, 41, both pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to possessing Schedule 1 steroids in excess of 50g.

Upper Coomera real estate agent Katie-Lee Bourke, 33. Picture: Instagram

The duo, who are in a relationship, were charged on March 13 last year after a search warrant was executed on Bourke's Upper Coomera apartment, where Atta-Singh, reportedly an alleged member of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang, was spending significant amounts of time.

Inside the apartment, police discovered 16 ampoules containing a total of 91.1g of steroids, which the court heard were testosterone, methandienone, Oxandrolone and Drostanolone.

It was accepted by the court the steroids belonged to Atta-Singh, with Bourke's criminal liability resting on her awareness of the substances.

Helensvale man Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, 41, and Upper Coomera woman Katie-Lee Bourke, 33. Picture: Alex Treacy

The court heard Atta-Singh, a man with an extensive criminal history spanning three states, first became involved in bodybuilding during a stint behind bars in the mid-2000s.

Atta-Singh's defence counsel Bernard Reilly told the court Atta-Singh possessed the steroids because he wanted a last shot at "getting some recognition" in the bodybuilding scene by entering a prestigious competition.

Bourke's defence solicitor Rijald Hadzalic told the court his client was "infatuated" with Atta-Singh and it was a case of "blind loyalty" allowing him to store the steroids in the apartment she shared with her three young children, an aspect of the offence Justice Jean Dalton found particularly concerning.

Mr Hadzalic pleaded for his client, who works at real estate firm Kollosche in the property management division, to not have a conviction recorded against her, which would potentially have ramifications for her professional license.

"She has worked in the real estate industry for 14 years and is the department manager for a prestigious agency," he said.

In addition to her role at Kollosche, Bourke is also the manager of swimwear label Aroha Swimwear and owns her own brow bar, Meraki Brow Bar, according to her Instagram page.

41 year old Helensvale man, Mark Atta-Singh, leaving Southport Court on bail today, charges include acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and administering poison. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Her Instagram account, where she boasts more than 10,000 followers, is replete with Bourke modelling revealing bikinis and activewear, as well as pumping iron at the gym and taking posh cars for a spin.

Atta-Singh was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with immediate court-ordered parole, while Bourke was fined $2000.

No conviction was recorded against Bourke.

Originally published as Bikini-model realtor snared in alleged bikie beau's steroid bust