Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bikie raising money for cataracts operations ...
Bikie raising money for cataracts operations ...
News

Bikie’s desperate bid to keep riding

by Greg Stolz
14th Jan 2020 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast bikie has launched a fundraising campaign for cataract surgery so he can keep riding his Harley, saying he could lose his licence if he doesn't have the op.

Steve Spencer, a 'proud' member of the notorious Gypsy Joker outlaw motorcycle gang, has taken to social media to plead for donations towards the $4000 cost of the surgery at a Coast eye clinic.

"Hey everyone I need some help with an eye operation, and it's getting to a stage where I am having trouble driving and riding, and I really don't think I can raise that sort of money," Spencer, also known as Steve Crabz, posted on Facebook.

"It's going to cost about $4000 for a cataract operation and that's just one eye, if you could help it would be much appreciated."

 

Gypsy Joker member Steve Spencer asked for donations for a cataract operation. Picture: Facebook
Gypsy Joker member Steve Spencer asked for donations for a cataract operation. Picture: Facebook

 

Spencer told one of his followers he feared his licence could be taken off him if he didn't get the operation, complaining there was a two-year waiting list in the public hospital system.

Mr Spencer's Facebook page has a photo of him flipping the bird at the Queensland border sign while wearing his Gypsy Joker colours.

Flaunting gang colours and paraphernalia is banned in Queensland under tough laws which sent many bikies fleeing to NSW, where colours and clubhouses are still legal.

Mr Spencer is listed as a member of the 'Ordinary Bikers Against the Stalinist Regime of Qld' Facebook group, which has more than 4000 members.

His Facebook profile says he enjoys "being a proud Joker, and riding my Street Glide (Harley Davidson) through the mountains, and just enjoying life".

Mr Spencer's online fundraiser, launched in late November, has closed after raising just $993 of the $4000 target

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe gives milk cartons a second life

        premium_icon Cafe gives milk cartons a second life

        News The reuse of the cartons joins the long list of actions the cafe takes to reduce waste.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        High range drink driver told police he was doing ‘laps'

        premium_icon High range drink driver told police he was doing ‘laps'

        News Man was driving a car without registration plates

        Extensive water search underway for missing man

        premium_icon Extensive water search underway for missing man

        News The man was carried away by a current trying to save his boat.