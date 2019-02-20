Bikie gangs in brazen raids on Sunshine Coast homes

POLICE believe bikie gangs are allegedly behind a number of machinery thefts this month.

Sunshine Coast Police were called to search a Mawsons Rd property at Beerwah to recover a bobcat stolen from Burpengary between February 16-18.

The property was previously occupied by a Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, whose ex-partner lives there currently.

While police were at the address, they were notified of a stolen excavator which was located at Armestos Transport yard, Beerwah.

Reader poll Are you worried about bikie gangs on the Sunshine Coast? Yes.

No.

I'll be worried when there's proof. Vote View Results

It was stolen from Pinkinbar on February 16 and both pieces of machinery were fitted with GPS trackers.

A man was allegedly attempting to collect the excavator from the yard but he fled the scene before police arrived.

A 31-year-old Morayfield man was charged at Caboolture for these and associated offences by Morteon CIB.