Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Bandidos Motorcycle Gang rider
A Bandidos Motorcycle Gang rider Cade Mooney
Crime

Bikie gangs in brazen raids on Sunshine Coast homes

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Feb 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE believe bikie gangs are allegedly behind a number of machinery thefts this month.

Sunshine Coast Police were called to search a Mawsons Rd property at Beerwah to recover a bobcat stolen from Burpengary between February 16-18.

The property was previously occupied by a Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, whose ex-partner lives there currently.

While police were at the address, they were notified of a stolen excavator which was located at Armestos Transport yard, Beerwah.

Reader poll

Are you worried about bikie gangs on the Sunshine Coast?

View Results

It was stolen from Pinkinbar on February 16 and both pieces of machinery were fitted with GPS trackers.

A man was allegedly attempting to collect the excavator from the yard but he fled the scene before police arrived.

A 31-year-old Morayfield man was charged at Caboolture for these and associated offences by Morteon CIB.

More Stories

Show More
bandidos motorcycle club bikies sunshine coast crime thefts
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major road closed due to king tide

    premium_icon Major road closed due to king tide

    News The road will be closed between 8am and 11am.

    • 20th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
    Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    premium_icon Council votes on next step to fix problem creek

    News State, Federal Governments called on to fund Round Hill Ck dredging.

    Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    premium_icon Drought forces changes to Gladstone organic meat business

    Business Gladstone couple selling grass-fed organic beef.

    City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    premium_icon City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

    News 'Right now Mars is really good to take a look at.'

    • 20th Feb 2019 10:00 AM