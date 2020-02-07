Menu
Crime

Bikie-busting cops investigate horror gym attack

by ANDREW POTTS
7th Feb 2020 12:29 PM
A GOLD Coast man has been bashed in the head repeatedly with a 5kg weight in a violent attack inside a popular gym.

Detectives from the bikie-busting Taskforce Maxima have teamed up to investigate the "vicious" attack, which occurred at an Upper Coomera gym on Monday.

Police say the attack on the 20-year-old man was unprovoked.

The man was in the open area of the gym using his mobile phone when two men approached him.

 

 

Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.
Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.

CCTV footage released by police show one of the men repeatedly hit the young man in the head with a 5kg weight.

The attack continued after the man fell to the ground before staff and other patrons intervened.

The two attackers left the gym.

The victim later attended the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment which required surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444

